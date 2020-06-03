FCC Approves Millions More in Pandemic-Related Telehealth Funding
The FCC has approved its ninth round of telehealth applications for telehealth equipment and broadband services to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Wireline Competition Bureau approved 53 applications totaling $16.43 million. That brings the total applications approved to date to 238 in 41 states plus D.C., for a total $84.96 million.
The CARES Act COVID-19 relief bill included $200 million for a pandemic-related FCC telehealth program.
The money goes to healthcare providers for laptops, tablets, smart phones, headphones, web cams, network upgrades, software licenses, broadband hot spots, video conferencing, sign language interpretation services, and more.
The program benefitted include as well as remote monitoring, diagnosis and treatment for primary care, pediatric care, dental care, mental health, and substance abuse counseling.
