FCC Accepts Applications for 28 GHz, 24 GHz Spectrum Licenses

The FCC has accepted the initial license applications for the winners in its 28 GHz and 24 GHz millimeter-wave spectrum auctions, both of which concluded earlier this year.

That means that on initial inspection, the long-form applications appeared to be in order, though the FCC reserves the right to "return or dismiss" the applications if on further perusal it ultimately finds they are "defective or not in conformance with the Commission’s rules."

The FCC was auctioning the spectrum to free up more bandwidth for 5G wireless broadband, to help close the rural digital divide, and to make wireless a stronger competitor to wired broadband.

Windstream, Green Street LLC, and Broadband One of the Midwest dominated the 28 GHz list of applicants, while T-Mobile, AT&T, United States Cellular Corp., Starry Spectrum Holdings and Windstream, dominated the 24 GHz list. Actually, Windstream's applicant was described as debtor in possession since it bid while reorganizing under Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.

The FCC's 24 GHz auction concluded May 28 with a total $1,988,888,836 bid for the spectrum over 91 rounds—2,909 licenses were available, 2,904 drew bids.

The 28 GHz auction closed Jan. 24, bringing in $702,572,410 for 2,965 licenses.

Anyone opposed to any of the licensees taking possession of their winning licenses in either auction must speak soon or hold their peace.

Petitions to deny the applications for both auctions are due Nov. 12, oppositions to those denials, Nov. 19, and replies Nov. 26.