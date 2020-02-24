Fates & Fortunes

ACA CONNECTS

John Higginbotham has joined ACA Connects as executive VP, membership and finance, and chief of staff. He had been assistant general manager of telecommunications for the Frankford (Kentucky) Plant Board.

John Higginbotham

AMAZON

Amazon has tapped Mike Hopkins as senior VP, Prime Video and Amazon Studios, overseeing the streaming service and movie and television unit. He had been chairman of Sony Pictures Television.

COMCAST VENTURES

Former NBA player Andre Iguodala has joined the Comcast Ventures Capitalist Fund as a venture partner. He will focus investments in companies founded by African-American, Latinx and women entrepreneurs.

COM NET

Rob Shema was named CEO service provider Com Net in Wapakoneta, Ohio, as CEO. He had been executive VP of Pittsburgh-based trade group ACA Connects, which represents smaller, independent cable operators.

Andre Iguodala

ES BROADCAST

Ryhaan Williams has joined broadcast reseller and systems integrator ES Broadcast as senior VP for the North American market. She had been VP, sales and marketing at Comprehensive Technical Group (CTG).

FUTURE TODAY

Miami-based advertising video-on-demand platform Future Today has added David Di Lorenzo as senior VP and head of the Kids & Family business. He was president of kids’ video-on-demand programmer Kabillion.

LOTAME

Amy Yeung has joined data company Lotame as general counsel and chief privacy officer, responsible for developing privacy protocols across the company’s business. She had been deputy general counsel at Comscore.

Amy Yeung

NICKELODEON

Darlene Caamaño Loquet has joined Nickelodeon’s animation studio as senior VP, Nickelodeon Movies, tasked with overseeing the network’s movie business. She comes from Fox Animation, where she had been VP of production.

NICKELODEON

Liz Paulson was named senior VP of Nickelodeon Animation Casting & Talent Development. She comes from 20th Century Fox Television, where she was senior VP of casting, overseeing scripted and animated TV projects.

Liz Paulson

NICKELODEON

Also at Nickelodeon, Camille Eden was named VP of Nickelodeon Recruiting and Talent Development. She most recently oversaw recruitment and outreach at Walt Disney Animation Studios.

NIELSEN

Sean Cohan has joined Nielsen Holdings as chief growth officer and president, international. A veteran A+E Networks executive, Cohan most recently was president of Wheelhouse Entertainment.

XYTECH

Media and broadcast facility management software firm Xytech has tapped Matt Waldock as VP and director of business development, EMEA. The broadcast industry veteran has worked at ITV and Deluxe Media Europe.

BRIEFLY NOTED: Dr. Kelly Wright has joined Black NewsChannel in Tallahassee, Florida, as special contributor and host of The Kelly Wright Show. He is a former Fox News Channel correspondent. … Ashley Strohmeier has joined Fox News Channel as overnight anchor and news correspondent. She comes from KMIZ Columbia, Missouri, where she was a general assignment reporter and anchor. … Philip Lomax has joined Austin, Texas-based neuromarketing firm MediaScience as senior VP of business development. He comes from Uber Eats, where he was senior enterprise account executive. … Nielsen also promoted Peter Bradbury to chief commercial officer U.S. from executive VP and managing director, U.S. Media Sellers Group; to and Karthik Rao to chief operating officer, Nielsen Global Media, from chief product, technology & operations officer, Global Media. … Tel Aviv, Israel-based TAG Video Systems has tapped Paul Briscoe as chief architect for the company’s global operations. Formerly R&D manager at Leitch Technology, he most recently worked as a consultant.