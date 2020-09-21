Ex-Time Warner Exec to Head Copyright Office

Shira Perlmutter, former VP and associate general counsel for intellectual property policy at Time Warner, has been named register of copyrights and director of the U.S. Copyright Office, succeeding Maria Strong, who has been heading up the office as acting register of copyrights since January 2020.

The Copyright Office's Licensing Division is responsible for various statutory license compensation regimes including for retransmissions of TV and radio programming by cable and satellite and "importing, manufacturing, and distributing digital audio recording devices or media."

Perlmutter was named to the post by Librarian of Congress Dr. Carla Hayden. “Shira brings to this role a deep knowledge of domestic and international copyright law and policy and a background in negotiating international intellectual property agreements," said Hayden. "She has experience working with a wide range of stakeholders and finding common ground on complex issues.”

Perlmutter, who will take over the post next month, has most recently been the chief policy officer and director for international affairs at US Patent and Trademark Office.

Her resume also includes the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in Geneva, where she was a consultant. She also consulted the Clinton Administration in copyright issues and has taught copyright law at Catholic University. She has a BA from Harvard and a J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania.

“The Motion Picture Association congratulates Shira Perlmutter on her appointment as the 14th Register of Copyrights," said MPA chairman Charles Rivkin. "Ms. Perlmutter has spent her career advancing intellectual property rights at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the Copyright Office, the World Intellectual Property Organization, and in the private sector. She has a demonstrated commitment to supporting the rights of creators for the ultimate public good. We’re confident she will be a dedicated and effective director of the Copyright Office. We applaud Dr. Hayden on her selection and look forward to working with her and Ms. Perlmutter on protecting intellectual property, advancing copyright policy, and supporting all creators in this country.

“The Copyright Office will now have new leadership at a time when updating its operations is more important than ever," said Computer & Communications Association president Matt Schruers. "We look forward to working with Shira as she endeavors to modernize Copyright Office functions for the 21st Century.”