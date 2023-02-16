Ex-FCC Chiefs Ajit Pai, Mignon Clyburn to Keynote ACA Connects Anniversary Dinner

ACA Connects has lined up a bipartisan duo of former Federal Communications Commission chairs — Democrat Mignon Clyburn and Republican Ajit Pai — to keynote its 30th-anniversary dinner during the ACA Summit (opens in new tab) in Washington.



The dinner is scheduled for February 28 at the National Museum of American History.



Pai was chair from 2017 to 2021, during the administration of President Donald Trump, and is arguably most closely associated with the FCC’s decision to roll back network-neutrality rules. He is currently a partner at investment firm Searchlight Capital Partners in New York.



Clyburn was the first woman to lead the FCC when she was appointed acting chair by President Barack Obama in 2013 after the exit of chair Julius Genachowski. She advocated for affordable and equitable broadband deployment and stayed on as commissioner after Tom Wheeler took over the chairmanship. Clyburn is currently principal of her own firm, MLC Strategies.



Pai and Clyburn join current FCC commisioners Brendan Carr and Nathan Simington among the ACA Summit speakers. ▪️

