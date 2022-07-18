Dish’s Charlie Ergen to FCC: 12 GHz Is Ripe for 5G

Charlie Ergen and Elon Musk continue to battle at the Federal Communications Commission over how to divvy up the skies and the agency’s spectrum.

Dish Network chairman Ergen and other company executives met with FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel and the other commissioners last week to update the commission on its 5G buildout status and try to quash any suggestion that opening up the 12 GHz satellite spectrum for more terrestrial 5G real estate threatened to interfere with Starlink, the satellite broadband service owned by Musk’s SpaceX.

That is according to FCC documents on a series of meetings held July 12.

Starlink uses a ring of low-earth-orbit satellites to deliver broadband — including famously to Ukraine during the war with Russia.

As part of the T-Mobile-Sprint merger, T-Mobile sold its prepaid wireless business to Dish and opened its network to Ergen’s company for a half dozen years. The idea was allow Dish to become a legitimate wireless competitor, since the merger with Sprint was further concentrating the market.

Ergen and company told the FCC that as of June 14, Dish was offering 5G to over 20% of the country.

On the 12-GHz front, Dish said that opening up 500 MHz of midband spectrum would not interfere with Starlink’s customers. It said Starlink was engaged in “ongoing misinformation campaign” that was “both scientifically and logically flawed.”

Dish said Starlink’s evidence of such interference is skewed because:

1) It used a single case, Las Vegas, with unique “topology and morphology" that could not be extrapolated nationwide;

2) It assumes “overdeployment” of 5G towers; and

3) It says the majority of receive terminals in Las Vegas would be in urban and suburban areas while at the same time having said Starlink is targeted to sparsely populated regions.

Ergen and the executives reminded the FCC that it, too, is a user of the satellite spectrum for its satellite-TV service and has no interest in harming its own customers or anyone else’s.

SpaceX has reminded the FCC that Dish was against sharing before it was for it. It calls Dish’s defense of sharing now a “bizarre” assertion proffered through “a series of convoluted arguments that misrepresent both the assumptions and conclusions of [SpaceX interference] studies.” SpaceX said Dish’s submissions claiming "minimal" interference have been debunked.

Back in 2020, the FCC sought comment on whether and how to allow terrestrial use while protecting incumbent users. The FCC has been all for sharing spectrum to meet the 5G need and is expected to do so with the 12-GHz band as well. In January 2021 it did just that, voting unanimously to propose opening up that 500-GHz midband spectrum for unlicensed 5G use.

The band is currently used for DBS, fixed-satellite service multichannel video and data service (MVDDS), like Starlink’s broadband service. All are co-primary users, but direct broadcast satellite must be protected from interference. ■