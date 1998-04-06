Economics of Digital: Not Everyones Sold

Determining the real cost of a digital set-top isn't

as straightforward as it used to be.

As recently as a few years ago, equipment-buying patterns

were fairly predictable, but that's not the case these days.

Two weeks ago, Tele-Communications Inc. struck a

complicated deal with BankAmerica Corp. and Intuit Inc. that could yield the MSO subsidies

of as high as $50 per installed box.

And other partners that want to lock up exclusive space

inside TCI's "walled garden" of interactive services that run on

advanced-digital boxes are also expected to pony up box-subsidization cash.

Plus, TCI potentially owns 18 percent of its primary

hardware supplier, General Instrument Corp. And the 15 million-unit order that TCI placed

with GI stipulates a declining price each year, based on cost savings associated with

silicon integration. The boxes that TCI takes in 2000, for example, will cost the MSO $260

apiece, and not $300.

"So the weighted, volume price really comes down very

nicely in a year where deployments potentially reach ubiquity," said John Malone,

chairman and CEO of TCI, at the company's recent analysts' meeting in Denver.

Malone described an economic model for the forthcoming

advanced-digital set-tops that earns about $22 per household in incremental revenues.

From that -- and ignoring the capital costs of the boxes

themselves, because they will likely move to an off-balance-sheet model -- Malone

subtracted cash expenses per household to come up with a per-household revenue figure for

digital services.

The expense side came to $5.75 per digital household in

incremental expenses:

$3.80 in "intercompany" costs, meaning

costs paid to TCI's "family" for the electronic program guide, for

programming from Headend in the Sky, for satellite-signal delivery from the National

Digital Television Center and to programmers in which TCI has affiliate interests, Malone

said.

Malone also subtracted $2.20 in fees paid to

"Hollywood" for the use of pay-per-view movie and event titles. Another 47 cents

went to outside costs, "so that the only money that flows outside of the TCI empire

is that 47 cents per month," Malone said.

Subtracted from the $22 per household earned in revenues,

"that's damn near a doubling of cash flow for the average customer," Malone

said.

Malone's economic model is what is driving the

MSO's aggressive digital-video-launch schedule, which is targeted to serve up to 1

million TCI customers this year.

But other MSOs -- even those that signed on as part of

TCI's sweeping, 15 million-unit deal with GI earlier this year -- aren't

convinced.

At least two of the nine MSOs involved in the GI deal

privately said that they weren't pleased with what they called "GI's

blue-light special," when they were given 12 hours in December to decide whether or

not they wanted to get favorable pricing on advanced-digital set-tops in exchange for

agreeing to take equity warrants in GI.

And some just don't like the economic model that is

facing them.

Carolyn Crawford, executive director of investor relations

for MediaOne, is among them.

During a briefing to financial analysts in Vail, Colo.,

last month, Crawford said the reason why MediaOne is sticking with advanced-analog

set-tops for the bulk of its systems is because of the cost of the boxes.

"The cost of a digital set-top box is nearly three

times that of an enhanced-analog one," she said, adding that most high-end customers

want three set-tops, or $1,200 worth of gear, at a $400-per-box cost.

"The return [on digital set-tops] is measured in tens

of years," she said.

Because of that, MediaOne has not shifted its plans toward

heavy use of digital video.

"Our revenue per customer is at parity with [revenues

from] digital offerings over cable," Crawford said. "With digital, we're

faced with spending $300 or $400 to get a $10 lift [in revenue], versus spending $150 for

an enhanced-analog box."

That's why MSOs other than TCI -- which are also

further ahead on 750-megahertz upgrades that enable them to offer 110 analog channels --

are not deploying digital video quite as quickly, she said.

Crawford did say that digital video will be economically

feasible someday -- especially when advanced features like e-mail and Web surfing are

available, and when the cost per box falls below $200.

"Then, we may have a different equation to look

at," she added.