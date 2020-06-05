DOJ Charges Man with Using Facebook to Incite Riot

The Justice Department has arrested and charged a Peoria, Ill., man with using the internet to incite rioting there. A hearing is scheduled for June 8.

The complaint alleges that from May 31 to June 1, Ca’Quintez Gibson, 26, used Facebook posts to "orchestrate [an] effort to incite riots, incite looting, and cause general mayhem."

“We will use all available resources to identify bad actors and get them off the streets to keep our communities safe," said U.S. Attorney John Milhiser.

Gibson appeared in several Facebook Live video posts, including one referencing a gathering at a Peoria mall and saying: "Y’all gonna see me there. And we ain’t with that peaceful s---.” and, “I’m not watchin’ no other city on … TV. They sent that b--- up. … Let’s send our s--- up.”

Another appeared to show groups attempting to break into stores in a strip mall and another saying "mission accomplished."

“The freedom to gather and peacefully protest is a right afforded to all Americans under the 1st Amendment to the Constitution," said Sean Cox, FBI special agent in charge, Springfield Division. "At the FBI, we take an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States and Protect the American People. When individuals attempt to use the freedoms as a shield to commit acts of violence in our communities, those acts are not protected expressions."