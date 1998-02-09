DOCSIS CABLE-MODEM SECURITY ASSURED BY CABLELABS-RSA DEAL

An anticipated deal between the cable industry and

encryption specialist RSA Data Security Inc. nailed down the last plank in the ongoing

cable-modem-standards platform.

RSA and Cable Television Laboratories Inc., which will

jointly administer the security agreement, officially announced the deal last Tuesday.

Richard Green, CEO of CableLabs, said during a

teleconference that the agreement 'is essentially the final piece, and an important

cornerstone' of the DOCSIS (Data Over Cable Service/Interoperability Specification)

cable-modem standard.

The arrangement is also important for the industry because

it means that all forthcoming DOCSIS modems will be shipped with two flavors of privacy,

so that high-speed-data customers and MSOs can be safeguarded from security breaches.

'This will protect against cloning, interception

relay, software alteration, malicious software attacks' and other privacy breaches,

said Jim Bidzos, president of RSA.

'Through this agreement with CableLabs, our security

technology will help to protect digital cable networks from a wide range of attacks that

the industry now faces and is likely to face in the future,' Bidzos added.

Just last year, a MediaOne data customer in Needham, Mass.,

showed a Boston Globe reporter how he could access another cable-modem user's

hard drive because a Windows 95 'file-sharing' option had not been disabled.

Executives with CableLabs were quick to point out, however,

that the RSA arrangement does not cover incidents where cable-modem users inadvertently

leave the file-sharing option activated. The arrangement refers more to pure encryption

and authentication techniques, they added.

RSA will provide its public-key and symmetric-encryption

technology to cable-modem and set-top vendors, Bidzos said, as well as its 'SSL'

technique for secure Web sessions, its 'SET' method for secure payment on

credit-card transactions and its 'S/MIME' technology for secure e-mail

transmissions.

'What this announcement points to is the growing

awareness that privacy and security are becoming key requirements everywhere,' said

Al Sisto, chief operating officer of RSA. 'For us, it represents a major extension of

our [encryption products] from our traditional Internet and Intranet base to this new,

consumer-based world.'

Steve Dukes, vice president of network technology for TCI

Technology Ventures Management Inc., said he was pleased with the benefits that RSA's

approach affords operators and their customers. 'By relying on RSA technology,

CableLabs can enable equipment manufacturers to provide the cable industry and its

customers with confidence that their services and private information will be

protected,' Dukes said.

And, added Mark Coblitz, vice president of strategic

planning for Comcast Corp., '[The agreement] provides our customers and business

partners with confidence that the industry is serious about achieving a business

environment where security is part of the equation.'

Under the terms of the deal, CableLabs will distribute and

sublicense RSA's public-key and symmetric cryptography to equipment manufacturers,

and RSA will receive per-unit royalties from manufacturers.

Although executives on Tuesday's call would not

discuss financial specifics, MSO executives close to the arrangement said three weeks ago

that the royalties will likely fall in the range of 25 cents per modem shipped. Separate,

per-headend fees will range from $50 to $500, sources said, in addition to an unspecified

administrative fee paid to CableLabs.

Bob Cruickshank, director of digital network technologies

for CableLabs, explained that the RSA agreement includes 'two different lines of

defense.' The first is what he called 'baseline privacy' -- an internal

module that will be deployed in all forthcoming DOCSIS modems.

If that eventually becomes compromised, each cable modem

will also include a slot into which a second, removable security card can be plugged.

'Even in the baseline system, the key changes every 30

seconds,' Cruickshank said. 'Plus, we've already designed a second system

that is even more robust, that is also completely replaceable, so we're confident

that we're putting out a strong system.'

RSA executives said the deal includes identification and

authentication of network users; confidentiality of user information by delivering data

only to the intended recipient; and ensuring data integrity by isolating network services

from each other, using both physical and logical means.