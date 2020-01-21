Disney+ Pushes Pedal to the Metal on Euro Invasion
Streaming service unveils pricing and accelerated launch date for upcoming international expansion
The Walt Disney Company has announced plans to accelerate the launch date for Disney+ in Europe to March 24, a week earlier than previously announced.
The media company also said the new streaming service will be priced at the U.S. dollar equivalent of $8 a month when it debuts on March 24 in the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland.
Disney+ is already available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and The Netherlands. Last week, a HarrisX poll suggested that nearly one quarter of U.S. streaming homes signed onto the service in the fourth quarter. Disney+ launched in North America on November 12.
