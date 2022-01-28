Disney Names Former J.P. Morgan Analyst Alexia Quadrani to Head Investor Relations

The Walt Disney Co. said Friday that it has named former J.P. Morgan media analyst Alexia Quadrani as SVP of investor relations. She will report to Disney’s senior executive VP and chief financial officer Christine McCarthy.

Quadrani replaces Lowell Singer, who left Disney last year. As head of investor relations, Quadrani will serve as the company's chief liaison with Wall Street and a key adviser to its senior management. Her responsibilities will include expanding Disney’s relationships with both sell-side and buy-side investment analysts, industry analysts and investors globally, providing input on Disney’s financial reporting activities, managing stock share administration and leading ongoing engagement with the governance community and Environmental, Social and Governance-focused investors.

“Alexia is a highly-skilled financial professional whose expertise as an industry analyst and strong network of relationships across the investment community make her an excellent choice to lead our investor relations team,” McCarthy said in a press release. “I am confident that Alexia’s deep knowledge of the media sector, and Disney’s business in particular, make her especially well-suited to communicate our long-term strategy and financial performance to the investor community, and I am very excited to welcome her to my team.”

Quadrani was managing director and senior analyst, U.S. Media Equity Research at J.P. Morgan for the past 14 years. Her coverage included entertainment, advertising and video game stocks. She joined J.P. Morgan in 2008 through its merger with Bear Stearns, where she had served as senior managing director since 1997. She was an Institutional Investor-ranked analyst for over 20 years.

“It is an honor to be joining The Walt Disney Company and to be named to this role at such a dynamic time for the company,” Quadrani said in a statement. “I look forward to working with Christine, [CEO] Bob Chapek and the company’s talented investor relations team, contributing the perspective I’ve developed in my many years as a media analyst. It’s an exciting time to join Disney, with many opportunities ahead in this rapidly evolving media landscape, and I look forward to helping inform the investment community’s understanding of the company’s results and progress on strategic initiatives.” ■