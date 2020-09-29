Discovery Tops Sustainability Index

For the second year in a row, Discovery tops a just-released list of the top brands according to its Sustainable Perception Index, based on public perception of their sustainable practices. Media as a category topped tech in that perception.

Research firm Latana surveyed over 20,000 people from 11 countries on their perceptions of 100 brands across ab dozen industries for a larger report on environmental and social impacts of a brand's sustainability and its impact on the community.

Big Tech/media had a big presence among the top 10, with Netflix coming in at number 5, followed by Google (#6) and Spotify (#9).

Disney weighed in at number 27.

Latana says Discovery scored because of its association with nature, while Netflix and Spotify were encouraging people to stay home.

The global sustainability perception rank for media was #15, while tech came in at #45.

The survey was conducted by Dalia Research form June 25-July 5, 2020 in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Germany, France, China, Russia, Brazil, India, and South Africa.

The sample was based on a distribution of age, gender and, in certain countries, education level for each country’s population.