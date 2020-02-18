Discovery Partners With Sur La Table for Streaming Content

Discovery said it has partnered with Sur La Table to generate interactive and on-demand classes for its Food Network Kitchen streaming service from the cooking retailer’s in-store cooking school program.

According to Discovery, Food Network Kitchen and Sur La Table will launch co-branded cooking classes, which consumers can stream live on Food Network Kitchen and take in-person at local Sur La Table stores.

“Partnering with Sur La Table is an excellent opportunity for Food Network Kitchen to reach additional at-home cooks across the country and provide them with even more expert instruction than is already provided on Food Network Kitchen,” Discovery Global Direct-to-Consumer CEO Peter Faricy said in a press release. “We are thrilled to offer additional culinary experts and live cooking classes, and to collaborate with Sur La Table on creative recipes consumers will love.”

In-store and online Sur La Table customers will receive a six-month subscription to Food Network Kitchen with any purchase over $50. Six-month subscriptions will also be provided to all Sur La Table cooking class students and Sur La Table Perks members. Food Network Kitchen subscribers will be offered discounts on Sur La Table purchases and in-store cooking classes.

"The combined expertise of Sur La Table's chefs and Food Network Kitchen's culinary talent will offer home cooks an experience like nothing else out there," Sur La Table CEO Jason Goldberger said in a press release. "We are excited to welcome new customers to our classes and share our passion for cooking with Food Network Kitchen subscribers. We can't wait to get started."

Food Network Kitchen launched in October 2019 offering customers live, interactive cooking classes, on-demand cooking classes, ingredient home delivery, recipes, and direct access to Food Network talent and culinary experts. Through a collaboration with Amazon, Food Network Kitchen offers “hands-free” voice functionality via Alexa on Amazon devices.

Sur La Table has 130 stores across the county, 85 of which offer cooking classes.