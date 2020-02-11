David Lawrence to Speak at INCOMPAS Summit

INCOMPAS, which represents edge providers as well as competitive carriers, has added a top antitrust official to the lineup for its annual Policy Summit March 3 in Washington.

David Lawrence, chief of the competition policy and advocacy section at the Department of Justice, has been added as a speaker.

He joins a lineup that includes Rep. Mike Doyle (D-Pa.), chairman of the House Communications Subcommittee, Rep. Bob Latta, ranking member of the subcommittee, and FCC commissioners Jessica Rosenworcel (Democrat) and Brendan Carr (Republican).

Currently both Justice and the Federal Trade Commission are investigating edge provider activity and the FTC just announced it is seeking information on the smaller companies tech giants have bought on their way to becoming dominant players in the U.S. economy.