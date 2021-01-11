Dane Snowden Named Internet Association President

Dane Snowden, chief operating officer at NCTA-The Internet & Television Association, has been tapped to head up the Internet Association as president and CEO. Jon Berroya had been IA interim president and CEO.

“Working on behalf of this innovative industry, I look forward to engaging with policymakers, business leaders, and communities to tell its story as we build trust and transparency," said Snowden of the new post. He takes over Feb. 1.

Snowden's Resume also includes VP or external and state affairs at CTIA, as well as a government post as chief of the FCC's Consumer & Governmental Affairs Bureau.

"[Snowden] is a strategic and dynamic leader well suited for the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead for the industry," said IA board chair Holly Windham.

In a statement, NCTA's Michael Powell said Snowden had been "an exceptional force at NCTA" and had "contributed immeasurably to NCTA’s success."

"While we regret his departure," said Powell, "we are excited for him as he embarks on a new challenge. We wish him the very best.”