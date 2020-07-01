CTIA Names New Board Chairman

David Christopher, EVP and GM of AT&T Mobility has been named chairman of the board of CTIA, which represents wireless carriers.

Christopher is moving up from vice chair, replacing Ken Meyers, who is retiring as president of U.S. Cellular.

Slayton Stewart, CEO of Carolina West Wireless, will become vice chair.

“I look forward to working closely with David, Slayton and the rest of the CTIA Board to ensure Americans continue to benefit from world-leading wireless networks," said CTIA president Meredith Attwell Baker. "I also want to thank Ken for over 30 years leading our industry and his wisdom and friendship in serving as CTIA Chairman the past two years.”

Bret Comolli, chairman of Asurion, remains board treasurer and Rick Corker, EVP at Nokia, is secretary.