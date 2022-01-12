CTIA Launches 5G Security Test Bed

CTIA, the wireless association, has launched a program to test the security of commercial 5G networks.

The Security Test Bed (STB) was created in partnership with various organizations and includes founding members AT&T, Ericsson, T-Mobile, UScellular, MITRE, and the University of Maryland (UMD).

CTIA said the test bed will be "governed by industry leaders, guided by government priorities, and managed by CTIA."

The STB will focus on "verifying" the FCC's Communications Security Reliability and Interoperability Council (CSRIC) VII recommendations for 5G network security and a resource for CSRIC VIII, which launched in June (CTIA is a CSRIC member). It will also demonstrate 5G security features and test products and use cases on "an actual 5G network."

Verizon was not listed among the founding members. A company spokesperson was checking at press time on why that was the case.