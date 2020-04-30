Consumer Technology Association Upgrades Streaming Growth Estimates, Citing Pandemic

The Consumer Technology Association has revised its estimates for streaming service growth upward, it told the FCC this week.

CTA was filing comments for the FCC's biennial report on competition in the communications marketplace.

It said the video streaming service growth in 2020 is expected to be 30-35%, while streaming multichannel revenue growth will be 40%.

CTA said that was based on the pandemic-related stay-at-home orders, with about half the country watching more live TV and online streaming more than before the pandemic.

CTA said millions of consumers cut the cord to traditional linear cable and satellite to opt for subscription VOD and over-the-top streaming services, and as streamers offer more content, "the number of traditional cable and satellite set-top boxes declines."

CTA suggested that advances in broadcast TV transmission could improve broadcasters position as a competitor to OTT.

It said that by the end of 2020, some 70% of the population will be able to access ATSC 3.0 next-gen TV transmissions over the air (though they will need a new set or adaptor do to so).

"By allowing consumers to access TV content on any device, from anywhere, any time, over-the-air TV will offer much of the flexibility previously expected primarily from streaming services," CTA told the FCC. "With the opportunity for third-party developers to build apps on top of traditional programming, next gen TV may lead to the development of many new TV features that are not yet."