CPJ Executive Director Joel Simon Stepping Down at Year's End

Committee to Protect Journalists Executive Director Joel Simon is stepping down at the end of the year, he told the board of directors Wednesday (June 9).

He has been with the organization for the past 25 years, the last 15 as executive director.

No successor has been named, but Simon will help with the transition. Board Chair Kathleen Carroll will lead the search committee, which will comprise board members with the aid of search firm Spencer Stuart.

"I understand and support Joel’s desire to step down later this year after 15 years at the helm and explore new opportunities," said Carroll. "He is uniquely talented, and it has been a great joy to work with him. I am confident he will have substantial impact in the next chapter of his professional life.”

In addition to helping win the release of imprisoned journalists, under Simon CPJ has grown to 40 staffers, created a press freedom advocacy program, and launched a campaign against the murder of journalists in retaliation for reporting.

CPJ's budget has tripled to over $10 million under Simon and has purchased a new New York headquarters with a financial assist from the Knight Foundation and others.