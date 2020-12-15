Cox Esser Elected Chair of C-SPAN

Cox CEO Pat Esser has been elected chairman of the board of C-SPAN, the suite of public service networks funded by the cable industry.



That came at C-SPAN's virtual board meeting. "I’m proud to be part of the team of cable operators who financially support and distribute this vital network that gives government visibility to millions of Americans every day," said Esser in a statement.



Comcast Cable CEO Dave Watson, who has been executive committee chairman, is vice chairman of the board.

Earlier this year, Watson was elected chairman of the board of NCTA-The Internet & Television Association, succeeding Esser.



Elected to a two-year term on the C-SPAN board was Vyve Broadband president Phil Spencer. Re-elected to their seats were NCTC president Rich Fickle and Bob Miron, retired chair of Advance/Newhouse.



Also joining the board as senior executive directors are C-SPAN co-CEOs Rob Kennedy and Susan Swain.



The C-SPAN executive committee, the board working group that oversees C-SPAN finances comprises Esser, Watson, Charter CEO Tom Rutledge; Cable One CEO Julie Laulis, and Midco CEO Pat McAdaragh.