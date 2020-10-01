Court Denies Emergency Stay of FCC 6 GHz Order

FCC chairman Ajit Pai was celebrating Thursday (Oct. 1) after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit denied emergency stays sought by AT&T and others of the FCC's decision to open the 6 GHZ band for unlicensed Wi-Fi, something cable broadband operators have been pushing for.



AT&T, Verizon and other telecoms, as well utility companies, use the spectrum for backhaul and while the telecoms are all for expanding Wi-Fi, suggested opening up the entire band without what they argued were sufficient protections for incumbents, was the wrong way to do it.



The court will still hear the underlying challenge of telecoms, public safety officials, and utilities to the FCC order, but won't stay the decision in the interim.



Pai tweeted that the court's decision was "great news for consumers," who he said would benefit from the "super-fast" Wi-Fi.



The court is giving the parties 30 days to submit a joint proposal for filing briefs in the case.



In August, the FCC denied petitions by public safety officials and utilities to stay its decision to open up the entire band. Cable ops and computer companies are squarely behind the FCC.



The FCC voted unanimously April 23 to allow the entire 1200 MHz of the 6 GHz band to be shared with unlicensed Wi-Fi, the FCC's latest move in freeing up more spectrum for connecting 5G in-home devices--video streaming, video calls--and connecting IoT devices to the internet.