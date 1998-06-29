ComSonics Tackles Upstream Noise

A new technique to combat upstream noise, developed by

ComSonics Inc., was the buzz of the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers'

recent Cable-Tec Expo, with several cable engineers putting it into the "why

didn't we think of this before?" category.

Called the "Ingressor," the test system is a new

part of ComSonics' "CyberTek" system, said Dick Shimp, technical-support

manager for the manufacturer.

The system combines a transmitter, a headend receiver, a

vehicle-mounted global-positioning-satellite receiver, computer mapping software and a

leakage detector. When combined, the system "sniffs" plant for upstream-path

leaks, then zips the information back to the headend, inserts it on the cable plant and

lets operators quickly locate and correct "ingress."

Ingress, loosely defined, is a bothersome problem that

strikes when signals leak into the cable plant. It is particularly problematic for

upstream communications, because the noise gets amplified, then funneled upstream with

other valid information.

"In the past, nobody cared all that much about

ingress. But now, with two-way communications, it's fast becoming one of those things

that is critical to resolve," said Jeff Krauss, a telecommunications consultant who

helped to design the ComSonics Ingressor.

Signal egress -- when cable signals leak out of cracked

cable -- became a large industry concern in the late 1980s, when the Federal

Communications Commission mandated regular "cumulative leakage index" reports

from operators. The idea was to protect passing aircraft from inadvertently receiving

leaked cable signals, which could deleteriously affect air communications.

"How this works is that operators measure signal

leakage, mix any leaks with the GPS location information and put it into a data stream at

around 27 megahertz," Shimp explained. "They emit that into the [plant], and

then, if they're driving past and pick up a shielding flaw, some of that signal

emitted will be absorbed into the cable, so it'll follow the active upstream path to

its terminal point."

That's usually at the headend, where a receiver breaks

the information into parts -- the positioning, leakage and transmitted power -- and the

parts are placed on a map so that technicians can readily find problems and fix them.

And that's exactly what ComSonics did at the Cable-Tec

Expo in Denver -- it outfitted a Tele-Communications Inc. metro headend with the

equipment, and it mapped leakage information for display in its booth.

Notably, TCI's system "appeared pretty

clean," Shimp said.

The Ingressor is not yet commercially available, and Shimp

said it was premature to discuss pricing. The manufacturer is looking at making it widely

available by the first quarter of next year.