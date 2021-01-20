Communications Industry Extends Congratulations to President Biden

New President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris drew well wishes from the communications/tech industry as they took over the Administrative Branch reins of government Wednesday (Jan. 20). The associations took the opportunity to promote themselves and their issues as well as praise the incoming Administration.

“Sincere congratulations to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on their historic inauguration," said National Association of Broadcasters president Gordon Smith, a former Republican senator who early on publicly acknowledged the new President's election victory. "As we celebrate this hallmark tradition of our democracy, broadcasters will do our part to encourage all Americans to come together to address the difficult challenges ahead. In that spirit, NAB looks forward to working with the new Administration and Congress on bipartisan policies to address the serious crises facing our nation, while helping keep our millions of listeners and viewers informed, safe and connected.”

“Charter Communications congratulates President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on their historic inauguration," said the cable operator. "Charter, which has 95,000 employees serving more than 30 million customers across our 41-state footprint, looks forward to working with the Biden-Harris Administration on our many shared priorities, including responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, building broadband infrastructure, investing in innovation and technology like 5G, expanding digital opportunities for all Americans, and creating good-paying jobs. Access to broadband is more important than ever, and Charter is committed to working with the Biden-Harris Administration to build stronger connections that will power opportunities, grow our economy, and spur the innovations of tomorrow.”

"@ACAConnects congratulates @POTUS Biden and @VP Harris on their #Inauguration, celebrating the peaceful transfer of power and the freedoms we share as Americans," tweeted association president Matt Polka. "Our Members look forward to working with you and your Administration on #broadband policies that connect America!"

“Amid an extraordinary period of unease brought about by a global health pandemic, civil unrest, and economic hardship, the Biden-Harris Administration brings the promise of a new chapter and renewed hope for the future," said Jason Oxman, president of tech association ITI. “Technology will continue to be an important tool in the administration’s efforts to overcome COVID-19 and spur economic recovery, and to maintain America’s global leadership and foster greater opportunity for individuals and families of all communities. From closing the digital divide to modernizing government services to a renewed collaboration with worldwide allies to treating all people with dignity, our industry is committed to working together with the Biden-Harris Administration to meaningfully advance American innovation and prosperity.”

"The Internet Innovation Alliance congratulates President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on their inauguration as President and Vice President of the United States of America today," said the association. "We stand ready and eager to work with the new Administration on the extraordinary challenges facing our nation at this critical time. From COVID to climate change, economic recovery to social justice, universal broadband is an essential part of the solution. Partnership combining government resources and prioritization with private-sector innovation and management can overcome the digital divide and unleash the entrepreneurs, innovators and market leaders essential to long-term answers."

“America’s Public Television Stations welcome the inauguration of President Biden and Vice President Harris, and we look forward to working with them, the new Administration and the new Congress in a bipartisan partnership of public service," said APTS president Patrick Butler. “Public television stations have risen to the challenge of reimagining education in all 50 States, keeping our communities safe, providing trusted information to our viewers about issues of public concern, and offering a powerful forum in hundreds of American hometowns for healing our divisions and solving our most urgent problems.

“This is work that all of our fellow Americans can support, and we hope to build on this foundation of service in the critical years just ahead with increased resources from both federal and State governments and in ever-expanding alliances with those who share our commitment to education, public safety and civic leadership. As President Biden said, “Unity is the path forward,” and America’s public television stations look forward to playing our part.”