Commerce Tightens Tech Export Rules

The Department of Commerce said it has tightened restrictions on tech exports to China, Russia and Venezuela to better prevent them from buying U.S. tech they could then use to spy under "civilian-user" pretenses or via supply chains, or use the tech to develop weapons.

It is the latest move as the government tries to keep foreign governments from using tech against the U.S.

Among the changes is expanding control of semiconductor equipment and sensors.

Commerce is also removing a license exception for exports to civilian users in countries that pose national security concerns and proposes eliminating the exception for partner countries that then export that tech to countries of concern.