Comcast Will Drop or Modify 'Best In-Home Wi-Fi' Claim

Comcast has agreed to either drop its advertising claim of "Best In-Home Wi-Fi Experience" or modify it to confine that claim to superior attributes it can support.

That is according to the National Advertising Review Board (NARB), which said Comcast has said it will "'comply with NARB’s decision' and 'take NARB’s recommendations under consideration in future advertising.'"

The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs had recommended back in October that Comcast stop making the advertising claim of Best In-Home Wi-Fi Experience" or at least narrow the claim to specific superiority attributes it can support.

The other recommendation Comcast has agreed to is to discontinue its “Roommate” ("living with AT&T") commercial.

AT&T had challenged the ad and the claims. After NAD made its recommendation Comcast appealed to the NARB because it argued that it provided "a more than reasonable basis to support its claim that it provides the 'best in-home Wi-Fi experience'" and that the decision was a “departure from the reasonable basis standard upon which Comcast and all other responsible advertisers rely.”

NARB concluded that the "Roommate" ad was misleading because it implied without support that AT&T customers contracted for a speed they did not get and that AT&T service is substandard in terms of speeds promised and delivered, for example that it does not work or is "prone to interruption."

As to the Best In-Home Wi-Fi Experience" claim, NARB said Comcast did not offer any evidence of consumer experience with the features Comcast claimed were superior, evidence it said Comcast was in a position to collect and provide through consumer research.

NARB adopted the NAD recommendation that the claim be either discontinued or "narrowly tailored" to what could be supported.