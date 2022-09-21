Comcast Teams Up With Samsung in 5G RAN Solutions for Mobile
Samsung will supply equipment for CBRS, 600 MHz spectrum
Comcast said it has teamed up with Samsung Electronics to deliver 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) Solutions for its Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile customers.
Comcast said the Samsung equipment will be used to enhance 5G connectivity for mobile customers in its service territory using CBRS and 600 MHz spectrum.
Samsung will provide 5G RAN products such as radios for CBRS and 600MHz, baseband units, and a newly developed 5G CBRS Strand Small Cell that can be deployed on Comcast’s aerial cable lines. Using the small cell product will enable cable operators to more easily and cost-effectively provide 5G cellular connectivity by leveraging their existing DOCSIS infrastructure without having to build or acquire additional cell sites, Comcast said.
“Our capital-light approach to providing enhanced 5G connectivity in service areas where we have a high concentration of traffic and cable infrastructure is smart for our business and even better for customers who will benefit from broader coverage and industry-leading speeds and prices,” Comcast senior VP of wireless strategy Tom Nagel said in a press release. “Partnering with Samsung and leveraging their leadership in 5G network innovation will help us seamlessly deliver more next-generation applications and services to our consumer and business mobile customers.”
Comcast and Samsung are conducting field trials of the new 5G network solution and are currently expanding these trials to include Comcast employee testing
“We are excited to collaborate with Comcast on their journey to deliver the most enhanced 5G experiences available to their customers,” Samsung Electronics America executive VP and head of networks business Mark Louison said in a press release. “With this partnership, Samsung continues to build on its wireless technology leadership in commercial 5G rollouts. We look forward to helping Comcast advance its goals in delivering best-in-class 5G mobile services for their Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business customers.” ▪️
