Comcast Taps Broderick Johnson for Digital Equity Post

Comcast has named a high-powered Democrat, Broderick Johnson, as EVP of public policy and digital equity. The digital equity post is a new position at the company.



Broderick will run Comcast's D.C. policy shop and head up its digital equity efforts, reporting to Tom Reid. chief legal officer and secretary.



Johnson succeeds Rebecca Arbogast, SVP global public policy, as head of the D.C. public policy team and will work with Mitch Rose, EVP, federal government affairs, who handles legislative and regulatory.



On the digital equity side, Comcast has pledged to close the digital divide and spend $1 billion to get service to 50 million additional people over the next decade.



Johnson joins Comcast from Covington & Burling, where he has been senior of counsel.

Johnson is former assistant to the President in the Obama Administration. Before that, he was deputy assidtant to the President for legislative affairs in the Clinton White House. His resume also includes top positions at AT&T.