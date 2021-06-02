Comcast Saluted for Dropping Content from PornHub Parent

Comcast has been on the receiving end of a Dignity Defense Alert from the National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE) for removing MindGeek content from its cable systems.

The alert is an effort to recognize "concrete steps to promote a culture of human dignity by combating sexual exploitation and abuse."

“As the second-largest broadcasting and cable television company in the world by revenue, Comcast’s principled stand against MindGeek is a major victory for human dignity, and we are pleased to recognize Comcast with the Dignity Defense Alert,” said Lina Nealon, NCOSE director of corporate and strategic initiatives.

According to NCOSE, in an e-mail a Comcast representative said the company was concerned about reports of unlawful business practices by PornHub parent MindGeek, including the exploitation of minors, and that all MindGeek-owned content had been removed.

NCOSE said it was also pleased with past actions by the company to stem sexual exploitation.

"MindGeek has zero tolerance for non-consensual content, child sexual abuse material (CSAM), and any other content that lacks the consent of all parties depicted," the company has said in response to complaints.