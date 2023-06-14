Comcast Complains FCC Broadband Nutrition Label Shackles It With ‘Unnecessarily Onerous Burden’

Comcast is pushing back on an FCC order that will require internet service providers to provide their customers with “broadband nutrition labels” indicating such things as what kind of speed they're getting and what fees they're paying.

In a filing to the agency last week, the No. 1 U.S. cable operator urged the FCC to make changes suggested in January in a joint cable-industry proposal.

(Image credit: FCC)

Rendered by a host of well-acronymed industry orgs including NCTA–The Internet & Television Association, ACA Connects, CTIA, NTCA and USTelecom, that proposal suggested that “the variety and quantity of fees that might apply to a broadband service depending on the customer’s location, the services provided, and the types of fees that may apply, adds a substantial amount of complexity to an exercise that is intended to simplify the purchasing process for consumers.”

Chiming in with its gripe, Comcast estimates that it will need to create and keep up to date “251 separate broadband consumer labels to comply with the rules as of the initial compliance date.”

Note: It is still unclear as to when the order will actually take effect.

“To avoid the unnecessarily onerous burden associated with itemizing non-mandatory passthrough government fees, it is critical that the Commission move quickly to grant the Joint Petition by clarifying (or, in the alternative, ruling on reconsideration) that providers may list state and local government fees on labels the same way they list state and local taxes. At a minimum, the Commission should permit the listing of the maximum amount of fees that may apply,” Comcast added, specifying its demand.

The FCC implemented the label order in compliance with President Joe Biden’s $65 billion broadband infrastructure investment act in 2021, which was passed by Congress in November of that year.

“The label hasn’t even reached consumers yet, but Comcast is already trying to create loopholes,” Joshua Stager, policy director at media advocacy group Free Press, told Ars Technica.

“This request would allow the big ISPs to continue hiding the true cost of service and frustrating customers with poor service,“ Stager added. “Congress created the label to end these practices, not maintain them, and Comcast offers no compelling reason for the FCC to violate Congress’ intent.”