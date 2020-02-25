Comcast Buys Ad-Supported Streamer Xumo

Comcast said Tuesday that it has purchased ad-supported streaming service Xumo. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Xumo, based in Irvine, California, offers free, live and on-demand streaming entertainment, news, sports and features over 190 different genre-grouped channels. Its partners include Roku and smart television brands like Panasonic, LG, Vizio, Samsung and Hisense. Comcast said the company will continue to operate as an independent business inside Comcast Cable.

The deal comes as Comcast is gearing up to launch its Peacock streaming service. That product, which will be free to Xfinity customers, will debut on April 15.

Comcast already has a relationship with Xumo -- it agreed last summer to integrate the Xumo app into its Xfinity set-top boxes.

“The talented team at Xumo has created a successful, growing, and best-in-class set of streaming capabilities,” Comcast said in a statement. “We are excited for this team to join Comcast and look forward to supporting them as they continue to innovate and develop their offerings.”