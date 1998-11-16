Com21 Proposes Cable-Modem Shootout

Chicago -- Reasoning that cable-modem interoperability is

well enough on its way, Com21 Inc. is soliciting its competitors to participate in

comparative performance tests of high-speed-data gear.

The tests will be performed at next month's Western

Cable Show by The Tolly Group, an independent, third-party test lab.

Buck Gee, vice president of marketing for Com21, said last

week that a letter was sent Nov. 9 to eight manufacturers of cable modems: Cisco Systems

Inc., General Instrument Corp., Nortel/Bay Networks Inc., Samsung Telecommunications

America Inc., Sony Corp., Thomson Consumer Electronics, 3Com Corp. and Toshiba America

Consumer Products.

Gee described Com21's plan as a way for cable

operators to get clear answers about the actual performance, in terms of speed, of DOCSIS

(Data Over Cable Service/Interoperability Specification) modems.

"Cable modems aren't all the same," Gee

said, noting that internal Com21 tests of various DOCSIS-based modems have uncovered as

much as a 10-to-1 difference in speed. "That's really our point."

Gee said the tests will attempt to identify

packet-filtering and forwarding-throughput performance, with variations on traffic

loading.

At press time, Com21 executives said they had only received

one confirmation, from Toshiba.

Carl Bruhn, vice president and general manager of

Thomson's broadband group, said he doubted that Thomson would participate.

"It's just not of interest to us at this

point," Bruhn said, adding that Thomson is already involved in MSO field tests, @Home

Network tests and the DOCSIS process.

Gee said the tests will be conducted in a suite the day

before the Western Show, with Com21 being the first vendor to participate. The results

will be announced at Com21's press briefing during the show. Following the show,

tests will continue through December and January.