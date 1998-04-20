Com21 Details Upstream Multiplexer

Denver -- Com21 Inc. last week described a way to

selectably deliver multiple upstream data streams traveling on hybrid fiber-coaxial

networks.

At a briefing here, Com21's vice president of

marketing, Buck Gee, said its new "return-path multiplexer" solves upstream

noise funneling and "dramatically reduces" headend capital investments for data

systems.

The approach will also help operators to fire up an entire

market area for data services, and not just go neighborhood by neighborhood, Gee said.

Gee noted that some MSOs have found that even though their

networks are two-way-active, their headend data receivers -- regardless of manufacturer --

can only handle so many incoming upstream channels. That, in turn, can make for steep

headend costs.

By deploying the RPM -- essentially, a high-speed switch

with protocol-control software -- operators can cleanly combine up to 96 return-path

channels, Gee said.

Operators familiar with the RPM said they liked the

concept.

"This addresses the problem of reverse-path

scaling," said Tom Jokerst, senior vice president of engineering for Charter

Communications Inc. "If you want to do broad-based marketing ... you quickly get into

an area where you're supporting more [headend] equipment than you have actual

users."

That's because most upstream lasers top out at a

multiplexing level of about four to eight upstream signals before they become inadequate.

So a 200,000-homes-passed network with nodes configured to serve 1,000 homes could, at

best, anticipate 50 upstream channels, at 4-to-1, combining at the laser.

Without an RPM, and with most headend data receivers

designed to accept around six upstream channels, that translates into a need for about

eight controller-receiver boxes in the headend.

"In order not to go broke and run out of headend space

buying data receivers, this is a great option," Jokerst said.

Dan Pike, vice president of science and technology for

Prime Cable, said that as traffic loads increase, techniques like Com21's RPM will

become more commonplace.

The RPM uses "intelligent multiplexing" that

allows signals to talk to the headend receiver one return path at a time. By doing that,

any noise from the other return-path channels is blocked at the RPM, Gee said. When a

signal needs to move from a node to the headend receiver, the RPM opens an RF switch that

lets data pass.

Gee said Com21 plans to demonstrate the RPM, which is

priced at $9,500, at the National Show next month. Field trials are planned for early this

summer, probably in Charter's Pasadena, Calif., system.