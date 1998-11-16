Clark to Run SCTE
By Leslie Ellis
John Clark, a familiar face in industry marketing circles,
took the helm of the 14,000-member Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers Nov. 9.
He filled the position vacated by William Riker in June.
Clark's background includes executive-level management
with three cable operators, most recently Telecom New Zealand's First Media
subsidiary, where he was managing director. Before that, Clark held senior executive
marketing posts at both Crown Media and Cencom Cable Associates, leaving those companies
when they merged with or sold out to other MSOs.
Clark said his extensive marketing experience comes at a
good time for the highly technical SCTE, which is based in Exton, Pa., outside of
Philadelphia.
"Technology and marketing have been joined at the hip
in this industry," Clark said, adding that he has a "total comfort level"
working in the area of technology.
"Technology has really been what has differentiated
the product that we've been marketing," he added.
Hugh McCarley, chairman of the SCTE and an engineering
executive with Cox Communications Inc., said in a prepared statement that a search
committee spent months carefully assessing candidates for the SCTE presidency.
"John's background in strategic planning and
marketing, coupled with his extensive industry knowledge, provides the core leadership
competencies that the SCTE will need in the next millennium," McCarley said.
