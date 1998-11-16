Clark to Run SCTE

John Clark, a familiar face in industry marketing circles,

took the helm of the 14,000-member Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers Nov. 9.

He filled the position vacated by William Riker in June.

Clark's background includes executive-level management

with three cable operators, most recently Telecom New Zealand's First Media

subsidiary, where he was managing director. Before that, Clark held senior executive

marketing posts at both Crown Media and Cencom Cable Associates, leaving those companies

when they merged with or sold out to other MSOs.

Clark said his extensive marketing experience comes at a

good time for the highly technical SCTE, which is based in Exton, Pa., outside of

Philadelphia.

"Technology and marketing have been joined at the hip

in this industry," Clark said, adding that he has a "total comfort level"

working in the area of technology.

"Technology has really been what has differentiated

the product that we've been marketing," he added.

Hugh McCarley, chairman of the SCTE and an engineering

executive with Cox Communications Inc., said in a prepared statement that a search

committee spent months carefully assessing candidates for the SCTE presidency.

"John's background in strategic planning and

marketing, coupled with his extensive industry knowledge, provides the core leadership

competencies that the SCTE will need in the next millennium," McCarley said.