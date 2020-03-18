Locast Temporarily Scraps Pledge Breaks Citing Coronavirus Concerns

Nonprofit TV station streaming service Locast told customers Wednesday (March 18) that it will suspend the periodic interruptions of their service requesting a contribution.



“If you currently do not contribute to Locast, need the uninterrupted service, and cannot afford to contribute $5 per month, send us an email at and we'll give you interruption-free service for 30 days,” said Locast founder and chairman David Goodfriend in announcing the change.

Currently, non-payers have their live stream periodically suspended while Locast asks for a contribution, then can re-load the site and continue, though having missed whatever was going on during that time.



Locast is a nonprofit and has to stay that way to qualify for a copyright exemption from having to negotiate permission and payment for the carriage of TV station signals. But it can solicit contributions to cover the cost of operation, and does.

Broadcasters have sued arguing it should not qualify for the exemption.