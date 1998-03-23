Ciscos Claim Triggers Modem Debate

A claim by Cisco Systems Inc. that it was "the

first" to produce standards-complaint data-headend equipment raised eyebrows last

week, as Cable Television Laboratories Inc. and its cable-operator membership worked to

reiterate conformance requirements.

Cisco said its uBR7246 router, which includes headend

components based on the MCNS and DOCSIS platforms, was the first to interoperate with

multiple vendors' cable modems. MCNS (Multimedia Cable Network System) and DOCSIS (Data

Over Cable Service/Interoperability Specification) are new industry standards.

So far, however, no cable-modem gear has passed through the

lengthy certification process, nor has any vendor yet applied for certification, said Bob

Cruickshank, director of digital-network technologies for CableLabs.

"The earliest that anyone will be ready [for

certification] is May or June," Cruickshank said.

Now, CableLabs is adding headend gear to the certification

process, as well as cable modems.

Last year, CableLabs outlined the process to receive a

DOCSIS "seal of approval." Since then, several manufacturers -- not just Cisco

-- have liberally used the terms "DOCSIS-compliant" and

"MCNS-compliant" in their product literature and press materials.

"Check the [CableLabs DOCSIS] Web page, and you'll see

that there's still zero names," said David Fellows, senior vice president of

engineering at MediaOne Express, referring to one of the DOCSIS certification phases that

posts compliant vendors.

Another MSO engineer lamented the fact that the use of the

words "DOCSIS-compliant" is becoming as prevalent as the use of the words

"new and improved" on consumer products.

"I imagine that if you weren't paying attention, it

could be a little misleading," the engineer said.

Fellows and others who are familiar with the certification

process said that when data vendors do pass the 1,900-plus checklist items that ensure

compliance this summer, it is more likely that groups of three and four manufacturers will

be certified at a time.

Cisco's announcement linked its new headend router to

modems made by Samsung Electronics America and Toshiba America Consumer Products. That's

important because under the hood of Toshiba's modem is silicon made by Libit Signal

Processing Ltd., said Bob Schack, director of marketing for Cisco's broadband-markets

division.

Both Cisco and Samsung are using Broadcom Corp.'s chips.

Finding interoperability at the silicon level is at the heart of the compatibility

mission, because so many of the PHY (physical) and MAC (media-access control) functions

are handled with chips.

"That is a huge step toward true

interoperability," Schack said. "Maybe the wording [of the release] got some

people upset, but that's the real news, and it's huge news."

Whether or not Cisco was actually the first to demonstrate

interoperable headend and cable-modem gear is arguable: At December's Western Show,

Harmonic Lightwaves Inc. -- which introduced a headend data controller that supports

standardized cable modems -- said it successfully linked with modems made by Toshiba and

Panasonic Consumer Electronics.

But being the first to certification is not as important as

simply becoming interoperable, Cruickshank said.

"The point is that there is momentum in terms of

people coming together and hooking up," Cruickshank said. "We are making

progress and converging, as opposed to diverging."

Cruickshank said CableLabs recently updated the compliance

"conformance checklist" to reflect additional items that are necessary to what's

being called "DOCSIS 1.0," adding that now, there are 1,968

"must-haves" on the list.

He said the additional checklist items do not reflect

"feature creep" that will slow down the certification process.

"We're not changing anything that's not broken,

because we don't want to slow down," Cruickshank said. "Yes, we've been working

closely to identify additional functionalities to support things such as Packet Cable, but

our firm stance is to not do anything that slows 1.0."

Packet Cable is a CableLabs initiative focused on

Internet-protocol services.

After vendors submit their checklist to CableLabs as an

affidavit, they proceed to "hot-staging" interoperability venues, either at

CableLabs or at trade shows, Cruickshank said.

Following that, vendors seeking compliance meet with MSOs

and CableLabs to review their certification dockets. If everything checks out, they go

before a certification board of MSOs for the final nod.