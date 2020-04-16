Trending

Chris Cuomo's Wife Tests Positive for COVID-19

By

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo's wife, Christina, has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Cuomo, who himself has the virus and has been in home quarantine, revealed the news to his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

"She is now positive and it just breaks my heart," said Chris Cuomo on CNN. "It is the one thing I was hoping wouldn't happen and now it has."