Charter Wins Most RDOF Buildout Locations

The FCC said that winning bidders in its Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOf) Phase I auction have the money to deploy high-speed broadband to more than 5.2 million unserved homes/businesses (5,220,833 to be specific), which it said was almost 99% of the available locations in the auction.



The FCC, which released data following the end of Phase I said the vast majority of locations will be getting gigabit speeds.

Charter won the most locations at just over one million of the 5.2 million locations. Bidders won $92 billion of an available $16 billion, with the rest to be rolled over into Phase II, which will now have over $11 billion.



The auction allocated $9.2 billion for rural broadband buildouts over the next 10 years.



“I’m thrilled with the incredible success of this auction, which brings welcome news to millions of unconnected rural Americans who for too long have been on the wrong side of the digital divide," said FCC chairman Ajit Pai. "They now stand to gain access to high-speed, high-quality broadband service."



The auction includes buildout requirement, including reaching all assigned locations completed by the end of year six, but incentives to build out all locations ASAP.

