Charter Offers New Small Business Customers Free Month of Service

Charter Communications is offering new small and medium-sized business customers in its service territory free access to its Spectrum Business phone, internet and television services for one month as states across the country begin to lift gathering restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release, Charter said the offer is mainly aimed at small businesses like local coffee shops, restaurants, fitness clubs and retailers as they begin to reopen their businesses.

“Small businesses are the backbone of the U.S. economy and will be leading America’s economic recovery in the weeks and months ahead,” Charter EVP and chief marketing officer Jonathan Hargis said in a press release. “Just as small businesses serve their local communities, we are proud to play a role in supporting their connectivity needs with our advanced broadband internet, phone and TV services.”

Charter said its free Spectrum Business offering is available throughout its 41-state footprint and aligned with state timelines to resume business operations. Some restrictions apply and more information is available here.

In the past, Charter has launched new online resources to help business owners navigate federal loan and subsidy programs and provided tools to more efficiently use Spectrum services, at no additional cost. Additionally, the company’s advertising sales business, Spectrum Reach, partnered with Waymark, a production technology company that offers free access to a unique video content tool that small businesses can use to make a video on their own.