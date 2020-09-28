Charter Names Spectrum Scholars

Charter has picked the first 20 "underrepresented" college students who will be its inaugural class of Spectrum Scholars.

As part of its diversity efforts, Charter will give each a $20,000 scholarship plus an internship and mentoring opportunities with the company.

The scholars were chosen with the help of The American Indian College Fund, OCA-Asian Pacific American Advocates, UNCF (United Negro College Fund) and SHPE (Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers).

Each student had to have at least a 3.0 GPA. Due to COVID-19 the students will get their orientation via a virtual professional development series beginning this week (Oct. 1).

"We look forward to engaging with these college students this fall and introducing them to the many different career opportunities within our company," said Rhonda Crichlow, Charter SVP and chief diversity officer.

The members of the inaugural class are:

· Shaun Anderson, Tennessee State University-Nashville

· Kristalyn Billips, Howard University

· Christa Cooper, Salish Kootenai College

· Kennedy Cotton, University of North Texas

· Joshua Duarte, Texas A&M University

· Richard Giang, The Ohio State University

· Andrew Hernandez, California State University, Long Beach

· Jaydin Howe, Haskell Indian Nations University

· Joan Lee, University of Southern California

· Danielle Magyar, Ilisagvik College

· Megan Nguyen, Georgetown University

· Ijeoma Nwankwo, Howard University

· Catherine Oriel, The George Washington University

· Cynthia Rios, North Carolina State University

· Mariel Segovia, University of New Haven

· Valentina Solci, The New School

· Brie Turner, of Lithonia, GA; Howard University, Communications

· Nicholas Valdes, Texas Tech University

· Lana Wagner, Montana State University-Northern

· Jia Min (Kelly) Zheng, Brandeis University