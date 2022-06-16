Charter Names 2022 Spectrum Scholars

Charter Communications named its 2022 Spectrum Scholars, 20 underrepresented college students in seven states that will receive a total of $400,000 in scholarships, mentoring and internship opportunities.

Charter began the program in 2020 to assist underrepresented college students in financial need, increasing its commitment to $400,000 in January. As part of the program, each student will receive a $20,000 scholarship, a professional Charter mentor, and the opportunity for an internship at one of the company’s campuses in Stamford, Connecticut; Charlotte, North Carolina; St. Louis; or Denver.

“Through programs like Spectrum Scholars, Charter is committed to developing our workforce and to investing in the diverse communities we serve, both of which are key to our success as a leading broadband connectivity and technology company,” Charter EVP and chief human resources officer Paul Marchand said in a press release. “This year’s Scholars are all outstanding, high-achieving students and we look forward to welcoming them to our offices and introducing them to the many career paths and opportunities available at Charter.”

The 2022 class was chosen by a selection committee of Charter executives and the company’s national nonprofit partner, Scholarship America . To be considered, applicants had to be rising college juniors with financial need and identify as Asian/Pacific Islander, Black/African American, Hispanic/Latino and/or Native American. Awardees are from seven states and represent 14 schools and a wide variety of academic majors. This year’s Spectrum Scholars are:

Colorado:

· Zaria Rouse, of Highlands Ranch; University of Southern California, Communications

Connecticut:

· Arie Bethea, of Windsor; North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, Supply Chain Management

· Gloria Dickson, of Danbury; University of Connecticut-Stamford, Government Affairs

· Adriana Leon, of Stamford; Pace University, Accounting

· Yuri Jimenez, of Bridgeport; University of Connecticut-Stamford, Web Design

· Duc An Nguyen, of Stamford; University of Connecticut-Stamford, Computer Science

· Adrian Rivera, of Newington; Pace University, Electrical Engineering

· Emma Schwarz, of Tolland; University of Connecticut-Stamford, Digital Design

· Chris Suquilanda, of Trumbull; University of Connecticut-Stamford, Management Information System

· Sarah Velez, of Stamford; University of Connecticut-Stamford, Marketing

Indiana:

· Jebron Perkins, of Indianapolis; Washington University in St. Louis, Computer Science

Missouri:

· Byron Coulter, of Florissant; Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, Information Systems

· Tyler Harris, of St. Louis; University of Pennsylvania, Communications

Nevada:

· Emily Brignand, of Reno; American University, Government Affairs

New Jersey:

· Amanda Mavricos, of Hoboken; Stevens Institute of Technology, Product Design

New York:

· Paola Beber Sanches, of Scarsdale; New York University, Marketing

· Sky Harper, of White Plains; Mercy College, Cybersecurity

· Jennifer Lin, of Jericho; Columbia University, Finance

· Priscilla Natawidjaja, of Queens; Cornell University, Human Resources

· Nuru Simtenda, of Syracuse; Le Moyne College, Finance