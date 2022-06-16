Charter Names 2022 Spectrum Scholars
By Mike Farrell published
Program awards $400,000 in scholarships to 20 underrepresented college students in seven states
Charter Communications named its 2022 Spectrum Scholars, 20 underrepresented college students in seven states that will receive a total of $400,000 in scholarships, mentoring and internship opportunities.
Charter began the program in 2020 to assist underrepresented college students in financial need, increasing its commitment to $400,000 in January. As part of the program, each student will receive a $20,000 scholarship, a professional Charter mentor, and the opportunity for an internship at one of the company’s campuses in Stamford, Connecticut; Charlotte, North Carolina; St. Louis; or Denver.
“Through programs like Spectrum Scholars, Charter is committed to developing our workforce and to investing in the diverse communities we serve, both of which are key to our success as a leading broadband connectivity and technology company,” Charter EVP and chief human resources officer Paul Marchand said in a press release. “This year’s Scholars are all outstanding, high-achieving students and we look forward to welcoming them to our offices and introducing them to the many career paths and opportunities available at Charter.”
The 2022 class was chosen by a selection committee of Charter executives and the company’s national nonprofit partner, Scholarship America. To be considered, applicants had to be rising college juniors with financial need and identify as Asian/Pacific Islander, Black/African American, Hispanic/Latino and/or Native American. Awardees are from seven states and represent 14 schools and a wide variety of academic majors. This year’s Spectrum Scholars are:
Colorado:
· Zaria Rouse, of Highlands Ranch; University of Southern California, Communications
Connecticut:
· Arie Bethea, of Windsor; North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, Supply Chain Management
· Gloria Dickson, of Danbury; University of Connecticut-Stamford, Government Affairs
· Adriana Leon, of Stamford; Pace University, Accounting
· Yuri Jimenez, of Bridgeport; University of Connecticut-Stamford, Web Design
· Duc An Nguyen, of Stamford; University of Connecticut-Stamford, Computer Science
· Adrian Rivera, of Newington; Pace University, Electrical Engineering
· Emma Schwarz, of Tolland; University of Connecticut-Stamford, Digital Design
· Chris Suquilanda, of Trumbull; University of Connecticut-Stamford, Management Information System
· Sarah Velez, of Stamford; University of Connecticut-Stamford, Marketing
Indiana:
· Jebron Perkins, of Indianapolis; Washington University in St. Louis, Computer Science
Missouri:
· Byron Coulter, of Florissant; Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, Information Systems
· Tyler Harris, of St. Louis; University of Pennsylvania, Communications
Nevada:
· Emily Brignand, of Reno; American University, Government Affairs
New Jersey:
· Amanda Mavricos, of Hoboken; Stevens Institute of Technology, Product Design
New York:
· Paola Beber Sanches, of Scarsdale; New York University, Marketing
· Sky Harper, of White Plains; Mercy College, Cybersecurity
· Jennifer Lin, of Jericho; Columbia University, Finance
· Priscilla Natawidjaja, of Queens; Cornell University, Human Resources
· Nuru Simtenda, of Syracuse; Le Moyne College, Finance
The scholarship recipients will begin their participation in the two-year program this fall with in-person meetings at Charter’s respective corporate locations, virtual meetings, and a Spectrum Scholars summit planned for later this year at the company’s new Headquarters campus in Stamford. More information about Spectrum Scholars is available here.
Mike Farrell is senior content producer, finance for Multichannel News/B+C, covering finance, operations and M&A at cable operators and networks across the industry. He joined Multichannel News in September 1998 and has written about major deals and top players in the business ever since. He also writes the On The Money blog, offering deeper dives into a wide variety of topics including, retransmission consent, regional sports networks,and streaming video. In 2015 he won the Jesse H. Neal Award for Best Profile, an in-depth look at the Syfy Network’s Sharknado franchise and its impact on the industry.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.