CenturyLink Extends FCC Connectivity Pledge

CenturyLink has joined the growing list of major ISPs extending their connectivity pledge from mid-May to June 30, and said it was also suspending residential data usage limits due to the pandemic.

Related: T-Mobile Extends Connectivity Pledge

More than 700 ISPs signed on to pledge, pushed by FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, that they would:

(1) "not terminate service to any residential or small business customers because of their inability to pay their bills due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic;

(2) "waive any late fees that any residential or small business customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic; and

(3) "open its WiFi hotspots to any American who needs them."

"Today, we recommitted to the FCC’s ‘Keep Americans Connected Pledge,’" said the company.

Other big names re-upping until June 30 include Comcast, T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon.

The FCC has declined to comment on whether the chairman urged ISPs to extend that pledge.