CenturyLink Extends FCC Connectivity Pledge
CenturyLink has joined the growing list of major ISPs extending their connectivity pledge from mid-May to June 30, and said it was also suspending residential data usage limits due to the pandemic.
More than 700 ISPs signed on to pledge, pushed by FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, that they would:
(1) "not terminate service to any residential or small business customers because of their inability to pay their bills due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic;
(2) "waive any late fees that any residential or small business customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic; and
(3) "open its WiFi hotspots to any American who needs them."
"Today, we recommitted to the FCC’s ‘Keep Americans Connected Pledge,’" said the company.
Other big names re-upping until June 30 include Comcast, T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon.
The FCC has declined to comment on whether the chairman urged ISPs to extend that pledge.
