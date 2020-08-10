CBRS Auction Tops $2.5 Billion

After the 31st round, the FCC's CBRS auction (auction 105) has raised $2,576,015,200 in gross proceeds.

It is the auction of 70 MHz worth of county-based Priority Access Licenses (PALs) (a whopping 22,631 of them) in the 3550-3650 MHz 93.5 GHz band. It is the most-ever flexible-use licenses available in a single auction, the FCC said. Each license will be a 10 MHz unpaired channel.

The auction is intended "to further deployment of fifth-generation (5G) wireless, the Internet of Things (IoT), and other advanced spectrum-based services in the United States."

The action will resume Monday (Aug. 10) with no change to the format of three rounds per day, one-and-a-half-hours per round.

Analysts at law firm Wiley Rein, which has been following the auction closely, points out that bids have been places in all but 18 counties (15 in Alaska, two in American Samoa, and one in the Northern Marianas).

They say that heading into week four of the auction, bidding remains strong but that some bidding could shift from more higher-priced markets to less expensive ones.