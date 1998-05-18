CableSoft Signs MediaOne for Interactive TV

CableSoft Inc. nabbed another big taker for its

interactive-TV-service suite last week: MediaOne.

The MSO said it will deploy CableSoft's software

suite, which runs on analog and digital set-tops, in its Jacksonville, Fla., system.

The MediaOne announcement joins another recent win for

CableSoft: Tele-Communications Inc.'s selection of the service for its Hartford,

Conn., and Pittsburgh systems, said Sonia Khademi, president and CEO of CableSoft.

"With MediaOne and TCI, this shows how we truly have a

pattern now -- I feel that the company is on a roll," Khademi said.

When installed later this year, customers in

MediaOne's Jacksonville system will be able to instantly access local weather,

traffic, sports, entertainment and lottery listings, among other things.

The MediaOne customers will do that on advanced-analog

set-tops, unlike TCI's plan to deploy the service as part of its "Digital

Cable" product.

Khademi said MediaOne currently serves about 85,000

customers over advanced-analog set-tops, and she expects that figure to swell to 175,000

by year-end. The CableSoft service, designed to be slim and downloadable, is immediately

available on those set-tops, with no retrofitting required.

"I was the first to nag and say, 'Operators

don't embrace new things,'" Khademi said of the initially slow uptick for

services like CableSoft's. "But it turns out that if the business model makes

sense, operators embrace it."

She was referring to CableSoft's plan to not charge

end-users for interactive services, believing that it's too much to ask of a consumer

who many not understand TV interactivity.

Instead, CableSoft is pursing a revenue-split model,

supplemented by classified- and yellow-page-ad revenues, among other things, Khademi said.

MediaOne's subscribers will be able to access local

weather that's updated every half-hour; local traffic that's refreshed every

three minutes; sports scores from ESPN's "SportsTicket"; a restaurant guide

sorted by location and cuisine type; personal ads; classified ads; a

"FastYellow" community business directory; and local community information,

executives said.