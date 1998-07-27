CableLabs Puts Final Touch On Cable-Modem-Patent Pool

In a move that made many in the industry utter a

collective, "Finally," Cable

Television Laboratories Inc. completed its plan last week for a royalty-free

licensing pool for standards-based cable modems.

The Louisville, Colo.-based company signed on four key

vendors, with several others anticipated.

The pool, in the works since the inception of DOCSIS (Data

Over Cable Service/Interoperability Specification), is the last legal piece necessary to

ensure interoperable standards that are available freely.

Richard Green, president and CEO of CableLabs, called the

arrangement "a tremendous step for the cable industry and the DOCSIS process."

He said the move will speed the deployment of interoperable

modems. "While it's taken us many months to get this in place, the timing is critical

now that the industry is ready to begin wide-scale deployment."

The pool is good news for cable operators, because more

vendors will be able to enter the cable-modem market, which operators anticipate will

create a competitive environment that would lead to lower prices.

"This is a great industry achievement -- to see a new

broad-based industry standard become reality less than three years from when the first

modem was deployed in a cable-television system," said Brian Roberts, president of

Comcast Corp., in a prepared statement.

Green said he believes that the industrywide pool is the

first example of a broad-based, royalty-free pool. He added that other companies -- like

Intel Corp., with its universal-serial-bus interface -- have developed royalty-free pools

for intellectual property in a standard protocol, but never before has such a wide pool

been successfully established.

The move marks a sharp departure from the cable environment

as recently as five years ago, when General Instrument Corp. held an intellectual-property

edge on its digital-video-compression technologies, and it charged any interested

second-source vendors a $5 million fee.

Other similar conundrums occurred in the past with former

analog-descrambling techniques developed by what was then called Oak Communications, and

with universal-remote-control codes held and parceled out by Zenith Electronics Corp.

In contrast, a freely available intellectual-property pool

broadens the potential field of cable-modem vendors, because manufacturers can access the

core DOCSIS techniques without having to pay a fee.

The first four participants in the pool -- 3Com Corp., Bay

Networks Inc., Broadcom Corp. and GI -- also helped to draft key parts of the DOCSIS

specification.

There's one wild card: Hybrid Networks Inc. has said that

it does not want to contribute its key patents related to asymmetrical cable-modem

techniques to a freely available pool. Hybrid executives were not available to comment on

their current position at press time.

Hybrid, an early pioneer in cable modems with its

then-partner Intel, is suing both Com21 Inc. and Celestica Systems Inc. for patent

violation.





Dorothy Raymond, senior vice president and general counsel for CableLabs, said Hybrid has

not yet opted to join the pool. "We hope they do, and if they choose not to, we'll be

terribly disappointed," she added.





Vendors that choose not to participate but that want to build standards-compliant modems

will have to pursue cross-licensing arrangements independent of the industry

intellectual-property pool, Raymond said.





"If manufacturers don't want to participate, to the extent that they're using the

headend PHY [physical] or MAC [media-access control] layer, then they have to go to those

people who own that intellectual property and get their own license," she added.

Terayon Communication Systems has also strongly resisted

any participation in the pool, because its family jewel, synchronous code-division

multiple access, is the crux of its technology offering.

"The only downside of this is for the vendors,"

noted Michael Harris, an analyst with Phoenix-based Kinetic Strategies Inc. "Smaller

start-ups, like Terayon and Com21 [Inc.], need a way to differentiate themselves in the

marketplace, and throwing their key technologies in a pool doesn't help them in that

regard."

Harris called the emergence of a finalized

intellectual-property pool a good show of industry momentum.

"Nobody had signed on forever and ever, and there were

concerns that it wouldn't happen at all, but with four vendors behind it, there's value

and momentum," Harris said.

Levent Gun, vice president and general manager of 3Com's

cable-access group, added, "This level of cooperation among vendors bodes well for

systems interoperability and consumer choice on the retail shelf."

Karl May, vice president and general manager of Bay, said

Bay opted to join the pool "because we recognize the need to speed the mass adoption

of cable-modem technology."

The same went for Broadcom, said Henry Nicholas, president

and CEO of the lead cable-modem-silicon vendor.

"This standard will enable the cable-television

industry to be the first provider of ubiquitous, low-cost broadband access to the

consumer," Nicholas said in a prepared statement.

GI, which contributed "substantial intellectual

property" to the pool, believes that the result will be "an interoperable

standard without burdensome royalties ... that will help the market for DOCSIS modems to

grow rapidly," said Tom Lynch, general manager of GI's satellite-data-networks group,

in a prepared statement.