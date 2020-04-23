CableLabs Cancels June ‘4Front’ Event

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed another technology conference, CableLabs’ inaugural 4Front event.

“Due to the global spread of the COVID-19 virus and efforts to maintain social distancing, 4Front is canceled as the health and safety of our attendees is our top priority. At this time we are working through the details for 4Front 2021 and will begin posting more information in the coming weeks,” CableLabs said in a statement through its PR firm.

CableLabs announced last summer that it was going to replace its annual “Summer Conference” with a broader, multi-disciplinary event drawing top minds across the global technology scene.

Speaking to Multichannel News in August, Phil McKinney, CEO of the cable industry technology consortium, said the multi-day event will draw thought leaders and innovators from a broad swath of global industry, focused on a core topic of what technological dreams can be enabled on future ultra-high-speed, super-low-latency broadband networks.

“The goal is to bring these innovators together to drive different conversation around innovation, and answer the question, what does that three to eight years out look like,” McKinney said. “We want other people to get in the room with us.”

CableLabs was targeting more than 150 executive speakers from more than 100 companies situated in 20 countries around the world. Nineteen hours of sessions were to have been delivered from June 23-24 at the Gaylord Rockies Event and Convention Center.