Cable TV Pioneers to Air on C-SPAN3 Friday

The 54th class of Cable TV Pioneers will be inducted in a televised ceremony on C-SPAN 3 on Friday, Dec. 4, at 9 PM ET or 6 PM PT. The ceremony also will be streamed at cspan.org and, starting Monday, will be replayed on cabletvpioneers.com. Originally scheduled as a live event preceding the SCTE-ISBE Cable-Tec Expo in Denver, this year’s gala was taped in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where Pioneer chair Dave Fellows and co-chair Yvette Kanouff were residing separately and were able to meet up and host the show.

Read more about the Pioneers class at this link. In Monday's edition of Multichannel News, the Pioneers will be profiled. Sadly, one of the new class members, Ronald Wayne Wolfe, died on Nov. 25 at age 63 of COVID-19.

The presentation was produced through the generosity of New England Sports Network. “We were happy to step up and support the Pioneers with our production expertise," NESN president Sean McGrail said, adding, “Televising and streaming the event is a wonderful way to celebrate and share the outstanding achievements of the Class of 2020.”