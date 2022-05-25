Cable TV Pioneers Selects Class of 2022

The Cable TV Pioneers said it has selected 21 new members for induction into its Class of 2022, which will take place September 19 in Philadelphia prior to the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo.

“The diversity and accomplishments of this class are noteworthy and deserving of Pioneer status,” Cable TV Pioneers chair Yvette Kanouff said in a press release. “These new members from Founders and Presidents to Engineers, Marketers and Ad Sales executives represent the best of what our industry offers. They truly are indicative of the achievers whose entrepreneurial spirit, leadership and innovation have contributed to the success of our industry and our communities.”

The inductees are men and women involved in all aspects of the cable TV business, including CEOs, sales, marketing and technology executives and consultants. They are: Dale Ardizzone, Inspiration Network; Janice Arouh, Allen Media Group; Nomi Bergman; John Bickham, Charter Communications; Shelley Brindle, Mayor of the Town of Westfield, NJ and a retired HBO executive; Ralph Brown, Brown Wolf Consulting; Bill Connors, Comcast Cable; Matthew Deprey, C-SPAN; John Dowd, Dycom Industries; Jeffrey Finkelstein, Cox Communications; Joe Floyd, Midcontinent; Camilla Formica, NCTI; Joseph Guariglia, Comcast Cable; Charlie Herrin, Comcast Cable; Randy Lykes, Viamedia; Ned Mountain, Wegener Communications; Allison Olien, Comcast Technology Solutions; John Piazza, Greyfox Services, Inc.; Michelle Rice, TV One; Richard Rioboli, Comcast Cable; and Theresa Sauerwein, Radiant Communications.

The Cable TV Pioneers was founded in 1966 during the NCTA Convention in Miami, Florida. The original group of 21 entrepreneurs has grown to more than 700 men and women over the past 50 years. Photos, articles and video of the 54th Anniversary celebration, previous banquets, as well as member rosters, are available here.