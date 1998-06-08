Cable-Tec Expo Hits Denver

Denver -- Tele-Communications Inc. chairman and CEO John

Malone's keynote speech Wednesday will highlight a week of tech-talk and

floor-hopping, as cable's technical ranks head here in droves this week to

participate in the biggest annual event for broadband practitioners, the Cable-Tec Expo.

At press time, upward of 7,000 were expected for the

three-day technical conference and exposition, which starts Wednesday at the Colorado

Convention Center and runs through Friday, with certification tests and a golf tournament

to follow Saturday morning.

More than 375 hardware and software vendors will also set

the stage for this year's Expo, hosted by the Society of Cable Telecommunications

Engineers.

With its mantra of "training, certification and

standards," the SCTE developed the annual Expo as a one-stop immersion-learning

experience for technical cable staffers, with technical sessions repeated several times

over three days, new-product exhibits and certification testing.

Pre-conference tutorials precede the Expo Tuesday, so that

attendees can brush up on technologies like local- and wide-area networks and how data

move over them; cable-modem basics; and a primer on digital techniques.

Malone's speech is part of the SCTE's all-day

Engineering Conference. He'll join Richard Green, CEO of Cable Television

Laboratories Inc.; Richard Leghorn, a CableLabs director and industry pioneer; Trygve

Myhren, president of Myhren Media Inc.; and James Robbins, president and CEO of Cox

Communications Inc.

That group is expected to discuss their views on the future

of broadband, while reflecting on its past, in the context of CableLabs' 10th

anniversary this month, executives said last week.

Following that, cable's key senior technical brains

will talk about how to implement that vision.

In a panel discussion, Alex Best, Cox's senior vice

president of engineering; Jim Chiddix, chief technical officer of Time Warner Cable; Tony

Werner, executive vice president of engineering for TCI; and Bud Wonsiewicz, senior vice

president and chief strategy/technical officer for MediaOne, will discuss the operational

aspects of all things broadband, from digital video to cable telephony to the newest

buzzword, Internet protocol.

Following those presentations and the SCTE's typically

extensive awards presentation -- including the naming of this year's new SCTE

chairman of the board -- the exhibit floor opens.

The 1998 Expo show floor promises the usual cornucopia of

equipment, spanning every aspect of a cable system -- from satellite receivers to headend

gear, plant hardware and in-home electronics like set-tops and cable modems.

Last year, the SCTE decided to add a third day of exhibit

time, based on requests by both attendees and vendors. That decision holds this year, as

well.

Engineers headed here this week said they're eager to

lay their hands on interoperable cable modems and affordably priced set-tops -- both

digital and advanced-analog -- and to view developments in optical technologies, like

dense wave-division multiplexing.

Antec Corp., Harmonic Lightwaves Inc. and new player Ortel

Corp. are among the vendors expected to detail their DWDM solutions here this week. TCI,

for one, has said that it will use DWDM in 14 major markets representing 100 communities.

That work is under way or on the schedule for TCI's

systems in Seattle, the San Francisco Bay area, Denver, Dallas, St. Louis, Chicago,

Pittsburgh and Portland, Ore.

Some cable engineers also said they want to check out a new

amplifier made by ADC Telecommunications Inc.'s ADC Broadband Communications unit,

which will make its debut appearance in a private section of ADC's booth.

Billed by ADC as an industry first, the amplifier includes

a wireless transceiver that lets technicians "point and shoot" a hand-held

computer at it to garner vital statistics, instead of having to physically climb up to

check the unit. The new ADC amp has already generated a significant amount of pre-Expo

buzz among cable engineers.

Werner said he's also interested in another amplifier

technique: the addition of gallium-arsenide semiconductors, which offers performance

benefits over other hybrid techniques used in amplifiers.

Other items on Werner's Expo shopping list include

DWDM gear, processing solutions for broadcast-digital-TV signals and "other general

fiber optic" gear, like new lasers.

Best said he'll also be looking out for

video-on-demand developments.

"VOD seems to have resurrected itself," he said.

In the "need-a-solution-here" category, Best said he also wants to see

developments in tools for reverse-spectrum activation and management.

This year's Expo is also the last one during Bill

Riker's term as president of the SCTE. Riker is leaving the group June 13 to join the

National Cable Television Center and Museum as vice president.

The SCTE is in the midst of an executive search to fill

Riker's former SCTE role. At press time, no candidates had been identified.