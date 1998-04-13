Cable Takes Hit at NAB

Las Vegas -- The "Big Four" broadcast networks

took repeated shots at the cable industry last week, while sending up flares for

"special incentives" from Congress and the Federal Communications Commission

about mandatory must-carry regulations for digital TV.

ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox used last week's National

Association of Broadcasters show here as the forum to discuss the different digital blends

that they'll use to transmit standard-definition and high-definition television

programs this fall.

They also used the annual conference to start what sounded

like a plea for special treatment from the FCC and Capitol Hill.

Preston Padden, president of ABC Television Network, said

he would like "special encouragement" and "incentives" to move to

digital, given broadcasters' status as "the only source of free TV."

"It's extremely frustrating to be sitting here in

this sea of choices and still work under regulations that came out in the 1940s and 1950s,

in an area of [programming] scarcity," Padden said.

In separate remarks, NAB president Edward Fritts

underscored his belief that it is "vitally important that broadcasters' digital

signals be carried by all cable systems."

In his "state-of-the-industry address" last

Monday, Fritts said, "We must have full certainty that this wonderful new digital

technology is available to all Americans, and that cable has no right to deprive consumers

of our signals."

Many on the broadcast and consumer-electronics sides called

cable's role in carrying broadcasters' digital signals to homes one of the most

crucial elements in the success of the weighty project.

So far, though, there have no concrete must-carry moves

from the FCC. At a session last week, FCC commissioner Susan Ness again requested

cross-industry cooperation on digital TV carriage.

Ness said she is worried about consumers who go into retail

stores later this year and in 1999 and find that digital-TV sets aren't

"cable-ready."

"I don't want to see a bottleneck provider such

as cable defeat the rollout of digital by failing to pass through to a digital-TV set a

full-resolution signal," Ness said.

She made no reference to any must-carry or

retransmission-consent rulings, except to say, "We'll take that up

shortly."

Ness' comments subsequently created a firestorm of

conversation directed mostly at Dan Brenner, general counsel for the National Cable

Television Association and the lone cable representative on an all-broadcast-centric

panel.

Brenner defended cable's position to fight any

must-carry rules, and he cited the bandwidth-hungry nature of HDTV signals.

"In a [cable] system with no digital platform, to be

required to take off four existing analog channels [so as to] potentially receive four

[broadcaster-provided] digital pictures" just doesn't make sense, especially

considering that digital-TV sets that can receive the signals have yet to be introduced to

the market, he said.

Brenner's position, predictably, did not fall on

sympathetic ears. To applause from the standing-room-only audience, Gerry Waldron, a

partner with the NAB's outside legal agent, Covington & Burling, fired back,

"Voluntary measures are not enough.

"It doesn't provide the certainty that

broadcasters need ... to ensure that this digital transition happens rapidly,"

Waldron said.

Gary Shapiro, president of the Consumer Electronics

Manufacturers Association and an outspoken critic of the cable industry, continued the

anti-cable slant at a later session, again taking shots at Tele-Communications Inc.'s

HDTV-carriage preferences.

Ironically, the HDTV format that TCI endorses -- 720p

(progressive-scan), because more HDTV channels can fit into one 6-megahertz channel, which

saves bandwidth -- falls squarely within the CEMA's recently established parameters

for HDTV.

Leo J. Hindery Jr., TCI's president and chief

operating officer, bristled at Shapiro's remarks.

"Just because you want to sell expensive TV sets does

not give you the prerogative to be loose with the truth," Hindery said.

Hindery added, "Mr. Shapiro's characterization

[that TCI will deprive its customers of a true HDTV signal] is inaccurate and

scurrilous."

He said TCI will support whichever formats are delivered by

broadcasters -- although not necessarily at comparable costs, because even the most

advanced set-tops may need a more muscular processor and extra memory to handle 1080i. The

latter refers to 1080-interlace, a bandwidth-eating standard that CBS and NBC have

suggested they will adopt in primetime.

Cable tried to hold out the olive branch in a

keynote-luncheon speech by Cable Television Laboratories Inc. president Richard Green.

"We will carry your broadcast signals without

modifying the audio or video quality," Green told attendees. "We would ask that

you consider the impact of your new services ... It's our intention to carry your

programs in whatever format you select, but in many systems, we're strapped for

capacity."

NBC, which will start producing HDTV using the 1080i format

this fall, used the NAB show to announce that it will build an HDTV studio with Sony

Electronics Inc. The studio will be used to film The Tonight Show with Jay Leno as

the first program produced in HDTV next year.

Scott Sassa, president of NBC Television Studios,

also said NBC will offer hit movies Men in Black and Titanic using the 1080i

format next year.

Outside of primetime, NBC will broadcast in the SDTV 480p

format during other dayparts, Sassa said.

Also at the NAB convention, Fox Television Network affirmed

that its digital plan is wholly centered on the lower-resolution 480p technique.

CBS will go with 1080i for primetime and 480p for other

dayparts, said Joe Flaherty, CBS' senior vice president of engineering. Flaherty

argued that interlace equipment is "cheaper and available more quickly" than

progressive-scan alternatives.

ABC, which prefers the 720p format, did not discuss

specific programming plans, except to say that it hopes that TheWonderful World

of Disney programming from its parent company, The Walt Disney Co., will be its first

in HDTV. Padden also encouraged his competitive colleagues at the other networks "to

stop bickering about what format is better and just get on with it."

The Public Broadcasting Service was the only broadcaster to

publicly broach the subject of multicasting its SDTV programs, saying that it will

definitely do so as a way to enhance its archives.

PBS will use 480p for its SDTV content and 1080i for future

HDTV content, officials said.

All of the broadcasters said they're not worried about

their differences because diversity will help to determine what the marketplace likes and

doesn't like.