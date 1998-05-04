Cable Modems: Easier, More Lucrative and Cheaper

The rash of releases from cable-modem manufacturers about

their plans to comply with industry standards may finally let up at this week's

National Show in Atlanta, giving way to feature sets and retail-migration plans.

Not that interoperability measures are taking a back seat:

At press time, Cable Television Laboratories Inc. was expecting 14 vendors, including

headend and cable-modem manufacturers, to participate in live interoperability

demonstrations at the show.

Beyond that, cable-modem vendors were shining up their

batch of announcements for the show last week.

At press time last week, 3Com Corp., Bay Networks Inc.,

General Instrument Corp. and Thomson Consumer Electronics were gleefully anticipating an

order announcement from Tele-Communications Inc.'s TCI.NET data division.

Other vendors provided glimpses into their product

strategies, revealing a data landscape that focuses on making things easier, more

lucrative or cheaper for their MSO customers.

One shift that is sure to grab headlines this week from

data vendors was the move into retail.

Most of the big cable-modem names, like 3Com, Hayes

Microcomputer Products and Samsung Electronics America, said they'll talk at length

about the best ways to populate retail shelves with data products.

Hayes, for example, is planning to detail programs with

"leading communications companies and resellers" to deliver two-way cable-modem

systems in the third quarter of this year, according to a spokeswoman.

Ditto for Samsung, which was more secretive about its

specific plans at press time.

3Com is also expected to announce more participants in its

plan to develop "micro-retail" and "nearly national retail" paths for

its U.S. Robotics-branded cable modems. Likely resellers in that arrangement include

CompUSA, Best Buy, Circuit City, Staples, Office Depot, Fry's and ComputerCity.

Operators have said that they need to hear from

manufacturers about how the shift will work from an "operator-owns,

customer-rents" model to a world where cable customers can walk into an electronics

store, pluck a cable modem off the shelf, buy it and get it installed.

The retail model, while tricky, promises to remove a huge

cost burden from MSOs, which are facing per-modem price tags of $350 to $500. What MSOs

want to know from vendors is how quickly cable modems can come off their balance sheets.

Another key piece of retail strategy is how manufacturers

will work with retailers in a cohesive manner, so that customers located in a plant

footprint that's ready for the service can buy modems.

There's a flip side to this that also affects

retailers: how to serve customers who live in areas that are not yet ready for

high-speed-data service, so that they don't unnecessarily buy something that they

can't use.

Motorola Inc., a leader in current cable-modem market

share, also plans to address national-retail-rollout plans, executives said. Today (May

4), Motorola also plans to describe its pursuit of standardized products, as well as its

Internet-protocol-telephony plans.

On the marketing side of things, Cisco Systems Inc. last

week detailed a plan to brand its cable-modem-headend products "NetWorks,"

adding that Sony Electronics Inc. and Samsung are its first licensees.

Cisco's licensees get a product-development kit and a

certification and branding program, executives said. Cisco is also scheduled to disclose

detailed product-strategy information today (May 4).

Emerging from what seemed to be a singular focus on its

1995 order for 3 million set-tops from the Americast telco consortium, Zenith Electronics

Corp. said its attention is again focused on cable modems.

Zenith, which is currently suffering from serious financial

problems, has even established a dedicated business unit for the modems. Bill Luehrs,

president of Zenith's network-systems division, said plans are now under way to

develop standards-based cable modems.

Mark Demange, vice president and general manager of

Zenith's new modem division, acknowledged last week that Zenith is entering the

standards-compliant market a bit behind the pack.

"We intentionally showed up a little bit late, because

we didn't feel that the standards were quite there yet," he said. "Now is

the right time."

He added that Zenith will pursue both the headend and

cable-modem ends of the data-product line, through an arrangement with chip-supplier

Broadcom Corp.

Hybrid Networks Inc. said it will use the show to debut

what it's calling a "Triple Play" modem, which supports two-way cable and

wireless transmissions, as well as one-way, telco-return models.

The manufacturer is also expected to start flexing its

patent muscle soon, and it is already going after other cable-modem vendors, like Com21

Inc., for violations, sources have said.

In private, one-on-one briefings in a hotel suite, Intel

Corp. is expected to detail progress in developing a universal-serial-bus interface for

cable modems -- a move that cable engineers liked because of its ramifications on

cable-modem installations.

When personal computers are outfitted with USB ports,

executives have said, cable-modem installation becomes as easy as plugging a printer or

other peripheral device into the back of a PC -- no more clunky moves to undress the PC,

slip in an Ethernet card and hope that everything works out all right.

As for feature sets, watch for Bay to trot out solutions

for operators that want to delve into business-class IP services, like virtual private

networks and telephony, a spokesman said.

Com21 is also expected to trumpet the IP-telephony tune

next week, reasoning that market conditions are finally in place for operators to consider

the concept.

"This is the year for operators to try IP

telephony," said Buck Gee, vice president of marketing for Com21. "Customers

like the idea because as of now, it's free -- plus the quality has gone up to at

least satellite-phone quality, he added.

The manufacturer is planning to demonstrate voice-over-IP

at its show booth, Gee said. A press briefing Sunday (May 3) was slated to include new

customer agreements, although Gee was mum on specifics at press time.

Terayon Communication Systems, which locked in a supply

agreement with an equity nod from Shaw Communications Inc. last month, will use the show

to demonstrate how its TeraPro modems work with the @Home Network service, as well as to

deliver IP telephony and video-streaming, executives said.